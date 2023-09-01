Leigh-Anne Pinnock recalls feeling 'invisible' during her time in Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock covered latest edition of Rolling Stone magazine

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about the racial undertones she was subjected to during her time in Little Mix.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, the 31-year-old pop star revealed she is still scrambling to heal from the racism in the music industry, admitting it has been “traumatic.”

Being the only Black girl in a predominantly white girl group, the Don’t Say Love singer confessed to feeling “quite alone” with the feeling of alienation, hence noted that she just “pushed it down and down and down.”

"It was so weirdly traumatic without even knowing it because I was just getting on with it," Leigh-Anne explained.

Since announcing Little Mix hiatus in 2021, the singer is slowly processing her experience in the group.

Speaking in her documentary titled Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power in 2021, she explained that she constantly questioned her credibility in the group and felt as if she were the “token black girl.”

The isolated feeling Leigh-Anne felt wasn’t unwarranted – it was reinforced by the interactions of fans with the group, who preferred to cheer for the other three band members.

"We did a radio tour," she shared. "We got off the plane and there were some fans waiting for us and I was the first to walk up to them. They just walked past me and went up to the other girls. It was so weird. It was never like it was someone racially abusing me, but it was little things that happened regularly."

"And you can’t pretend it’s not happening, feeling invisible, feeling that people would just look past me,” the singer added.