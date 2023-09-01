'Classic' Princess Diana reimagined at age 62 by AI on death anniversary: See

file footage

Princess Diana sparked a wave of sorrow and shock following her unexpected death nearly three decades ago.



As the nation commemorates the iconic personality 26 years after her death on Aug. 31, it has led many to ponder the potential trajectory of her life had she survived.

One of them was photographer Alper Yesiltas, who took to social media to reimagine how dead celebrities would have looked if they had lived to old age.

Among the late stars were Michael Jackson, Heath Ledger, Freddie Mercury, and the former Princess of Wales who would’ve been 62.

According to the artist, the photo was created using “various software programs” to make it as realistic as possible.

In Alper’s iteration of the aged Diana, the late Princess is captured in a sun-kissed complexion paired with short, white hair.

Age spots and wrinkles cover most of her skin, which is accentuated by her bright blue eyes accompanied by bags under them.

Contrary to her sharp jaw in her youth, the AI-generated image showed it softened around the ages, and her rounded face shape was replaced by a more slimming bone structure.

After the photo was shared, fans expressed their opinions over the falsified image, with most of them arguing she would’ve looked a lot better than the computer’s re-imagination.

"Diana would not have looked that old and I agree that her hair would have been a lot neater. her hair would not have been white it would still be blonde,” wrote a user.

"No way would Diana look so old at 60. This is a terrible interpretation of her, maybe when she would be 80. She was and always will be classic and beautiful,” another affirmed.