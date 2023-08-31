Dua Lipa enjoys shopping trip with Romain Gavras after introducing him to parents

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Romain Gavras indulged in a shopping spree during their Ibiza vacation with her parents.



The 28-year-old songstress explored the streets of Dalt Vila, accompanied by music video director Romain 42, her mother Anesa, and father Dukagjin.

Dressed in a chic sequined cami top paired with loose-fitting jeans, Dua exuded effortless style. Her makeup-free look highlighted her sun-kissed complexion, while she complemented her appearance with a woven straw bag.

Post-retail therapy, the group relished a leisurely lunch at Casa Jondal. Dua's intimate bond with her parents often finds its way to her social media, where she frequently shares snapshots with them.

A source told MailOnline that it's not the first time Romain has met Dua's mother and father.

The singer is the eldest of three children as Anesa and Dukagjin also share a daughter Rina, 22, and a son Gjin, 17.

Dua has been dating her boyfriend Romain since earlier this year, and the pair have been enjoying a romantic holiday together in recent days.

The couple was first linked in March when they were pictured holding hands while leaving the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show.

An insider told The Sun: 'Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months. They have been enjoying spending time together.'

'The pair met each other's close circles over the festive period and have lots in common.'



