Simon Cowell reveals how he coped up with grief following his mother’s death

Simon Cowell has recently revealed how he coped up with grief following his mother’s death while filming X Factor.

In an exclusive interview with The Mirror, the TV personality recalled appearing on the ITV talent competition 24 hours after his mother passed away in 2015

“It was really difficult… I’m in pieces but then I’m on TV,” said Cowell.

He told the outlet, “There were moments afterwards where it was really, really hard.”

Cowell remarked, “Of all the times in my life, that was the hardest because it was just total finality. My mum and dad had gone and that was it.”

Elaborating on why he came back to X Factor soon after his mother’s demise, the record producer stated, “I thought about it long and hard. I gave myself two or three days and then… I know it sounds like a cliché, but having such a strong bond with my mum meant I knew exactly what she’d have said.”

“It would have been “this is your show, you love the show, go back and do your job’,” mentioned the 63-year-old.

Cowell added, “I found it very difficult to come to terms with my mother’s death, but having to head back to the show helped me cope.”

“I’m not going to lie. There were times it was incredibly difficult, but then there were other times I was able to switch my mind off and concentrate on what was happening and the contestants,” he concluded.