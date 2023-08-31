Dwayne Johnson, Oprah Winfrey start Maui Wildfire Relief Fund

Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey have joined hands and launched ‘The People Fund of Maui’ to help the people of Maui impacted by the wildfires.



“I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service,” Winfrey said in a statement.

“The main thing I’ve been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden. The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them.”

Winfrey and Johnson have made an initial $10 million donation to the People's Fund of Maui, which gives money directly to the people and families affected by the flames.

During this time of recovery, every adult (18+) who lives in the impacted area in Lahaina and Kula is qualified to receive $1,200 per month.

Others are being urged to contribute to this ongoing relief effort through the new charity.

“As people around the world watched the catastrophic loss and devastation caused by the Maui wildfires, they also witnessed the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of the people of Maui,” said Dwayne Johnson

“Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise – that’s what makes us stronger.”

He further added, “We are beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People’s Fund of Maui. These leaders are offering their guidance to ensure our fund can put money directly in the hands of those individuals most affected.”

“To all who have already offered your help, thank you for your support, and for those wanting to help now, your prayers and resources are a welcome assistance for those displaced within the Maui community. I also want to offer my profound gratitude to all the first responders, local organizations, and every individual who has worked tirelessly on the ground responding to this crisis,” he said.

The creation of the fund was done with guidance from community elders, leaders and residents including Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla, Keali'i Reichel, Archie Kalepa, Ekolu Lindsey, Kimo Falconer, Tiare Lawrence, Kaimana Brummel, Kaleikoa Ka'eo, Brian Keaulana, Kaimi Kaneholani, Henohea Kāne, Paele Kiakona, Ed Suwanjindar, Shep Gordon and Jason Momoa.