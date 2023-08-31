Tom Brady promotes ‘healing’ and ‘meditation’ amid Irina Shayk romance

Tom Brady is "healing" after his widely publicized divorce from Gisele Bündchen.



The NFL legend quoted meditation master Diego Perez in a section outlining nine concepts that had "great power," two of which were "fostering deep connections" and "healing yourself."

He posted three red heart emojis along with the message, "Love this, thank you for sharing @yungpueblo," on his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Tom Brady's story

In addition, Brady has recently started dating Irina Shayk, whom he first met in June during the star-studded nuptials of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.

Reps vigorously refuted several outlets allegation that the model "threw herself" at the former quarterback during the ceremony, but just a few weeks later, the two were discovered enjoying a sleepover at his Los Angeles home.

They were captured at the time having a flirtatious conversation while driving down the street in Brady's Rolls-Royce.

According to a source who spoke to us in July, Brady and Shayk's relationship was "casual," and they were just hanging out together.

“This is something new, and at the moment it’s totally casual,” the source said.

Returning to the East Coast, the couple dined at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca for a "private and ensconced" supper for just the two of them.

“It was just the two of them,” Page Six reported in early August. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.”