Miley Cyrus on performing with Beyonce, Rihanna: 'Treated me like a sister'

Miley Cyrus on performing with two music legends who treated her like a sister: Watch

Miley Cyrus has recently dished on the most memorable moment when she performed with big music icons, who treated her like a “little sister” during her earlier performance.



In a new TikTok video for Used To Be Young series, Miley revealed she performed with pop icons, Beyonce and Rihanna, at the Fashion Rocks back in 2008 and how they both helped her throughout the show.

Pointing toward her iPad, Miley said, “Here’s me sandwiched between Beyonce and Rihanna.”

“What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the biggest legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time and they treated me like a little sister the entire time,” stated the 30-year-old.

Gushing over the music legends the Flowers hitmaker quipped, “I had brackets on the back of my teeth but I was there standing on stage performing with music superstar Beyonce.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley addressed the negative impact of touring on her as a musician.

The Wrecking Ball crooner explained, “Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection.”

“And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority,” she added.