'Slick' Princess Diana saves Princess Beatrice from embarrassment

File Footage





The Buckingham Palace balcony has given notable moments for the public to enjoy.



During events showcasing royalty, pageantry and pomp, there have been many hilarious moments that are often revisited with the most recent being a resurfaced clip of Princess Beatrice.

In a TikTok video that made rounds recently, it showed Princess Diana on active parental duty as the royal family witnessed the Trooping the Colour processions in 1989.

The late princess could be seen settling a riled up Prince Harry as he expressed excitement over the crowd.

Later on a little Princess Beatrice could be seen testing Princess Diana’s patience when the royal decided to cheekily toss a glove over the balcony.

Noting this, Princess Diana quickly snatched up the glove in record time as Princess Beatrice almost threw it over the balcony.

The little one's mother Sarah Ferguson could be seen looking relieved over the Princess's quick thinking, which the comments section of the video praised her highly for.

"Princess Diana never misses anything," wrote the TikTok user.

"Princess Diana was so smooth with that glove," a fan wrote.

"Loved how quickly she took the gloves off Beatrice's hand," a third wrote.

"Us mums have eyes in the back of our head - we see everything!" added another.

"Princess Diana was so slick about that too," a fifth said.