Hailey Bieber urged Justin Bieber to drop Scooter Braun for making him a ‘workhorse’

Hailey Bieber urged Justin Bieber to drop Scooter Braun for making him ‘workhorse’

Justin Bieber seems to heeding that’s coming from his wife, Hailey Bieber, as he initiates his professional split from longtime manager, Scooter Braun.

For the first time in 16 years, Scooter is not involved in any of Justin’s upcoming music amid reports that Hailey the one calling all the shots now.

According to an insider cited by Us Weekly, the Rhode founder “was a key force in urging him [to leave]” Scooter. The source also shared that the Peaches singer, 29, has been quietly meeting with new managers for the last three months.

“Hailey has a lot to do with it,” the insider added. “She’s rational. [Scooter] wasn’t showing up to rehearsals or concerts like he used to all the time. He [was] pretty checked out… so she [encouraged] Justin to evaluate other opportunities.”

Fans have accused Scooter of making the musician miserable because he never treated him like a human. One fan wrote on reddit that the Baby hitmaker should change management because Scooter has been treating him like a ‘workhorse.’

Previously, Page Six reported that taken a larger role in Justin’s business meetings. “Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings and she’s talking a lot for him,” a source revealed to the outlet. “She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing.”

While there is no confirmation on whether Hailey has taken over for her musician husband’s business affairs, some fans believe that it’s better that he takes the time off, especially from his management.

“He seems miserable. I think he and Hailey would be much happier if they just took their millions and lived a life away from fame,” the fan suggested.

“He could still release music if he wants but touring seems like it absolutely drains him. But Justin has so many people leaching off of him that I don’t think he will retire anytime soon.”