Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult’s racy Emmy-winning show ‘The Great’ gets cancelled

Hulu’s popular show, The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, will not be renewed for a Season 4.

Created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara, The Great reinvented the period drama by revisiting the life of Catherine the Great, Russia’s reigning empress from 1762 to 1796.

The show’s official description asserts that Catherine is “an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside.”

The series, which released its third season in May, depicted an iconic character and her place in history in a genre-bending show.

While season 3 finale wasn’t exactly a cliffhanger, it ends with Catherine showing tremendous growth as a ruler (while sporting a new haircut). She also dances to AC/DC.



Throughout its run, the show received raving reviews and accolades with seven Emmy nominations since launching in 2020.

It won an Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes in 2022, the same year that Fanning and Hoult earned their first nominations for headlining the popular series. Fanning also received numerous other accolades for her performance as Catherine, including a SAG, a Critics Choice, an Independent Spirit Award and two Golden Globe nominations, via Deadline.

Apart from Hoult and Fanning, the show featured Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.



