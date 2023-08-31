Nick Carter denies sexual assaulting a teen as he’s slapped with third lawsuit

Nick Carter was slapped with another lawsuit amid allegations of sexual assault filed by two women, whom the singer is countersuing for defamation.

The new lawsuit is filed by a woman who has only identified as ‘A.R.’ who claimed that Carter raped her when she was only 15 while the singer was 23.

In legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the plaintiff claimed that the embattled Backstreet Boys singer sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2003 and that he knowingly provided “alcohol and drugs.”

The accuser detailed incidents including once on his tour bus and again during another yacht encounter. Moreover, the singer also gave her a sexually transmitted disease during one of those events.

However, Carter’s attorney, Dale Hayes Jr., dubbed the claims as ‘ridiculous’ as revealed that A.R. first accused Nick Carter almost two decades ago and the authorities called her allegations ‘meritless.’

Hayes Jr. shared in statement to ET that Carter is “pleased with A.R.’s recent filing as it will ensure that all of the currently known co-conspirators will be brought to justice together.”

Back in December 2022, Shannon Ruth sued Carter after claiming he sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was 17. Then, in April, former Dream member Melissa Schuman sued Carter for sexual assault and battery for an alleged 2003 incident.

In February, Carter filed a countersuit against two accusers who came forward with allegations from over 20 years ago, claiming they are attempting to capitalize on the #MeToo movement. The pop star requested $2.3 million in damages.

In a recent comment, the Backstreet Boys member told ET that while he couldn’t get into many details due to the ongoing legal process, he is ‘happy with the way things are going now, and once it’s all done I look forward to finally talking about it.”