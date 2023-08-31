Henry Cavill takes the sword, Superman star to headline 'Highlander Reboot'

Henry Cavill to lead 'Highlander Reboot' as iconic franchise returns to screens.

Henry Cavill, renowned for his role as Superman, is set to take the helm in a reboot of this beloved franchise.

Rumors of a remake have been circulating since as early as 2008, and director Chad Stahelski has recently confirmed that the project is actively in development, with the potential to kickstart a major cinematic universe.



In a recent interview on the Happy Sad podcast, Stahelski expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming film, highlighting the promising elements they've incorporated into the project.

He acknowledged the challenge of living up to the iconic tagline, "There can only be one," emphasizing that they can't simply eliminate all immortals right from the start.

The Highlander saga originally commenced in 1986 with a fantasy film starring Christopher Lambert, captivating audiences with its timeless tale of immortality.

Subsequently, it expanded its universe across the late 20th century and into the 21st with a successful TV series.

With Cavill at the forefront, this reboot promises to breathe new life into the franchise, thrilling both long-standing fans and newcomers alike.



