Tom Brady shows off toned bod on yacht while Irina Shayk vacation with ex Bradly Cooper

Tom Brady is having a vacation all by himself.



While Irina Shayk went on vacation with her ex, Bradley Cooper, Tom Brady lazed in the sun on his $6 million yacht.

Before deciding to take a load off and sleep on his stomach, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback removed his shirt, flaunted his muscular physique, and used his phone.

Brady appeared to be alone aboard his yacht except for a deckhand or skipper whom he greeted with a hug.

The 46-year-old former NFL player bought the Wajer 77 in 2021 and gave it the name Viva la Vida in honor of his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's environmental group, which works to protect Brazil's forests and water supplies.

In light of their divorce, which became final in October 2022, it is unknown if he intends to rename the ship.

The Wajer 55S, his initial $2 million yacht, was replaced with the Viva La Vida.

Shayk has been spending precious time in Italy with the Hangover actor and their 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, while Brady has enjoyed his opulent purchases.

As they rode a specially arranged water taxi to their hotel, the ex-couple was captured looking cuddly with one another. Prior to the Venice Film Festival premiere of his newest film, "Maestro," Cooper, 48, and his family arrived in Europe.

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Cooper won't be at the premiere, but he is reportedly testing the vision and sound of his newest movie.