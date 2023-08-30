Royal family leaves 'indelible mark' on Prince Harry's life

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry is reportedly not happy over his decision to leave the royal family for his new life in the US.

The Duke of Sussex's life has become much harder since he ditched the UK for the US in 2020, according to an expert.

"Without a doubt Harry will regret leaving the royal family. There are undisputable advantages to being a part of such a distinguished family, which he will now realise he took for granted," Kieran Elsby, PR expert and Director of Media PR Global, told The Mirror.

"It's about being part of a legacy that has shaped history. He needs to ensure he lands on the right side of history, as historically those who have left, haven’t," he explained.

He added: "Let's not forget the privileges and lifestyle that being a royal entails. The resources and support that come with the title are luxuries that few can experience. You can see that funding and security have been a major stumbling block for Harry since he left.



"The sense of duty and responsibility that comes with being a royal must have provided a deep sense of purpose. Having a role that contributes to society is fulfilling. The loss of official roles and patronages, which he was once deeply involved in, will have left a void in his life and embarrassment."

"While we can only speculate about the extent of his feelings, it's clear that the royal family has left an indelible mark on his life, and he must, at times, find himself missing the various aspects that come with that territory. He must regret leaving the family, you can see that his life has got much harder stepping down," Kieran concluded.