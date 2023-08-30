Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, other ‘late night show’ hosts doing THIS to support WGA

To support writers on strike, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver started a limited-run podcast.
One day before the premiere of the first official episode, on Tuesday, August 29, the hosts of the late-night talk shows unveiled a trailer for Strike Force Five.
The show's executive producers are Colbert, 59, Fallon, 48, Kimmel, 55, Meyers, 49, and Oliver, 46. It will include at least 12 episodes. A different host will control the discourse in each episode.
All earnings from Strike Force Five will be distributed to employees of the hosts' individual shows, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.
“[The podcast became] a series of hilarious and compelling conversations. Now, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, and Oliver invite you to listen in on their once-private chats on this all-new podcast,” a press release from Spotify read.
According to reports, Fallon and Meyers, whose programs run on NBC, paid their workers three weeks' worth of salary when their shows were initially canceled when the writers' strike got underway in May.
The hosts would each pay for the third week out of their own pockets after receiving the equivalent of two weeks' income from NBC.
After failing to achieve a deal in its contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the WGA formally started a strike in May.
