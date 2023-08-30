Love in Spotlight: Harry Styles' new flame Taylor Russell dishes on relationships

Taylor Russell, the new flame in Harry Styles' life, opened up about relationships, emphasizing the need to embrace the possibility of getting hurt.

The 29-year-old actress, who has been making headlines with public displays of affection alongside the A-list musician, takes center stage on the latest cover of The Face magazine.

In her interview, Taylor said: 'You are going to be hurt – that's the tax. The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that's OK. It's worth it.'

The theatre star also revealed she often struggles with opening up, saying she needs to be 'pulled' in order to confide in someone.

She explained: 'I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it.'

Discussing how she relates to her character Connie in her play The Effect, Taylor said 'love' is her favourite drug.

It comes after Harry had secretly attended the press night of the actress' new play The Effect at the National Theatre.



