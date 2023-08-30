Royal expert makes big claim about Prince Harry's mental health

A royal biographers has shared her opinion after watching Prince Harry's new Netflix documentary, saying it's moving to see people fought for Queen and country.



The royal expert has praised Harry's "Heart of Invictus", but pointed out at the Duke's mantle health in her reaction to the documentary.

While commenting on the Duke's new show, Angela Levin appeared to claim that Harry is facing mental health issues like many others.

"I've watched the Netflix documentary on Invictus Games that Harry is part of. It is extremely moving to hear and see how these strong people fought for Queen and country," the expert tweeted.



She went on: "Many have had mental health problems. Harry too of course but how can he moan non stop about his life."

Meanwhile, few others have also lauded the Duke's new series as they say "Heart of Invictus" is very different from Harry's earlier Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan".

Some claim that the royal family, who are on holiday in Balmoral, will not mind watching the new documentary.

A large number of watchers have also lauded the series for showcasing the wounded veterans from Britain, the USA, South Korea, Denmark and Ukraine.