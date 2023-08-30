Kate Moss in deep thoughts as Lottie reveals she feels ‘abandoned’ by older sister

Kate Moss appeared in deep thoughts after Lottie Moss revealed she feels ‘abandoned’ by her older sister.

Johnny Depps ex Kate showcased her stunning appearance while venturing out in London, embracing her natural beauty with a bare face.

Maintaining her signature cool allure, Kate sported a cropped leather jacket paired with high-waisted grey jeans and sleek black pumps during her outing.

With her blonde locks cascading loosely and elegantly, she brushed them away from her face to illuminate her impeccable complexion.

Over four years into her sobriety journey, Kate has gracefully abandoned her wild revelry days, wholeheartedly embracing a more wholesome and balanced lifestyle.

She told ES magazine last year: 'When I started to take care of myself things began to change. I think I'm the happiest I've ever been.'

In 2018, she told Harper's Bazaar she had 'learned to take care of herself more' and now does 'yoga every day' and 'doesn't go out as much'.