WATCH: Travis Scott joins Drake on his ‘It's All a Blur’ Tour

Travis Scott came and joined Drake on his ‘It's All a Blur’ Tour recently in Vancouver, Canada.



Drake's It's All a Blur Tour made its second stop in Canada on Tuesday (August 29) for the first of two back-to-back performances in Vancouver.

Travis Scott was unexpectedly brought out by Drake at the Rogers Arena, which was completely sold out.

Together for the first time, Drizzy and La Flame played Travis' Utopia single "Meltdown" and of course gave their audience the platinum single "Sicko Mode." In addition, Travis performed the songs "Fein" and "I Know" from Utopia.

21 Savage will be replaced by Travis Scott for the Vancouver concert dates.

Drake is currently in the middle of his tour, but his new album For All the Dogs is anticipated to be released on Friday.

Following numerous unconfirmed rumours, the album was expected to be released last Friday, August 25, which gave fans high anticipation. When it didn't, they were bitterly disappointed. Drake gave an explanation for the album's delayed release during that night's Seattle performance.

"I know everybody's upset that I didn't drop an album last night. I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don't be mad at me," he clarified to the audience. "I just said it was coming soon."

"It's not going to be that much longer, trust me. I'm finishing it up," he added. "You know I got shows everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way."

Watch Drake and Travis Scott performing during the first Vancouver stop on the It's All a Blur Tour below:



