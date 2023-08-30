Prince Harry 'angers' William, Kate, King Charles with 'unwise' comments in new series

Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry has seemingly added fuel to the fire with his thinly-veiled dig at the royal family in his new docuseries.

"The Duke of Sussex has sparked anger among his royal relatives with his unwise comments in his latest Netflix show, Hearts of Invictus, as he said he had no support network after coming back from Afghanistan," an insider has claimed.

They went on saying that "Harry has worsened the situation again ahead of his UK visit."

Harry, 38, in his new docuseries, said his "biggest struggle" was "no one around me could really help. I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me.



"Look, I can only speak for my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unravelling and the trigger for me was actually returning from Afghanistan."



Prince William's younger brother, who undertook two tours of Afghanistan, went on: "Unfortunately, like most of us the first time you really consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously and that's what I really want to change."

According to the same source, "the royal family won't react to the Harry's new comments, but they are surely hurt again."

Some royal fans and experts appeared mocking Harry for his comments, saying it seems as the Duke willingly huts others with getting into the blame game.

