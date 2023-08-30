Paris Jackson uncovers heartfelt reason behind Michael Jackson's birthday aversion

Paris Jackson is exposing online trolls that target her if she skips tribute posts on her father Michael Jackson's birthday.

The 25-year-old musician speaks out about hurtful messages while honouring her legendary dad's legacy on his 65th birthday, August 29th."

Michael's death in June 2009 aged 50 was brought on by a cardiac arrest sparked by a massive accidental drug overdose of hospital tranquiliser propofol.

Paris explained that when her father was alive, he didn't enjoy celebrating his birthday and didn't even want his children to know when it was.

She told fans in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday: 'So today's my dad's birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that.

'He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party.



'If you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them, you don't care about them.

'There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f****** minds. They tell me to kill myself.

'And they're basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.'