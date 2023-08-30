Prince Harry hits 'new low' after Meghan Markle's mother pictured with Kardashians

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland was pictured with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner which was a 'disgusting' move for Prince Harry

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell issued a scathing attack on Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland after the later was seen posing for photos with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

In an interview with GB News, the royal commentator trashed the Duchess of Sussex saying that there was 'no way' that the former Suits actress, like the Kardashians, would be getting a million dollars per Instagram post as she planned on her comeback.

"If she gets thirty thousand she is doing really well," she said.

She went on to take a swipe at the royal's mother saying that is was a 'low' move for her and by extension Prince Harry to stand next to the Skims founder, whose fame skyrocketed following her leaked video.

"Doria is photographed between Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian," she began.

"Has our royal family sunk so low that it is regarded as desirable that the mother-in-law of a British duke is excited to stand between a mother and daughter whose fame was due to a sex tape?"

She added that the photo failed to bolster Meghan and Prince Harry's image as it was rather 'disgusting'.

"The whole thing is unsavory. It stinks to high heaven," she said.

"I’m sorry. It’s just disgusting."