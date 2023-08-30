Khloe Kardashian called 'creepy' over 'excessive' photos of daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian gushed over her daughter True Thompson's first day of school

Khloe Kardashian was called out for her excessive display of affection after she went all out for her daughter True Thompson’s first day of kindergarten.

In her latest post on Instagram, the Good American founder shared a sweet snap of True dressed in a plaid skirt, whit shirt and white shoes with matching socks.

In the emotional post, she captioned the photos: "For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! Next it will be prom."

Initially fans expressed disbelief over True's big day as many showered love in the comments section.

"How did this happen so fast!!!! A little lady!!! She's adorable," one commented.

Another commented: "Strike a pose sis! So adorable! I hope you have the best school year True!"





Meanwhile others called out The Kardashians star for pulling all the stops by getting an elaborate display made along with a photoshoot.

"A little much for the first day of Kindergarten. However, I did make a cute background for my kids on their first day," a user commented on a Reddit post.

"There's something about 'celebs' excessively posting their children that will never stop being creepy…. The same with family vloggers," a second noted.

"True’s pose is not natural - I bet Khloe is coaching her. Of course. Can’t just let True be a kid," a third opined.

"The decor is cute but way excessive. These kids won't appreciate the small things when they get older. They're all raised to have excess," a fourth commented.