Prince Harry drops in at Netflix ‘Heart of Invictus’ screening as special surprise

Prince Harry was beaming as he dropped in unannounced to surprise fans at a special screening of his upcoming Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus.

Held at the Chula Vista, California, on Monday, the Duke of Sussex left fans speechless once he walked in before the docuseries began. It was evident that the appearance was unplanned as there were no press cameras at the event.

The Duke shared a few words revealing he wanted to do something special for the USO, which included active military, wounded warriors, and military family members.

“It’s nice of you to dress up for the occasion,” Harry joked with the audience. “Suits and ties — no? I just want to say a huge thank you for coming out tonight.”

Many excited fans took to social media to share the moment and lauded the royal, 38, to come out and support his project.

A fan attending the event shared a glimpse into the event in which Harry can be seen addressing the crowd seated with a pleasant demeanour.

“When it’s a random Monday night and Prince Harry crashes the premiere of his show in random Chula Vista.” At the end of the clip, the two friends also took a picture with the royal.

The Netflix show, which has been produced by Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, follows five veterans, who have both visible and invisible injuries from their time in the service, as they compete in the 2020 Invictus Games at The Hauge, Netherlands, which was held in 2022.