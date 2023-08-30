Watch: 'Hypocrite' Kanye West berates Kim Kardashian for daring outfits

Kanye West’s ‘hypocrisy’ has been front and centre after the rapper reportedly dictated his new wife Bianca Censori’s questionable fashion choices with her barely there outfits.

As the Yeezy designer made headlines with her provocative outfits, the Donda rapper’s qualms with his previous wife Kim Kardashian emerged.

Kardashian, who is known to put her famous curves on display, had a tiff with the rapper for which she was shamed for her outfit choice for the 2019 Met Gala.

In a resurfaced clip on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the musician openly gave his disapproval on the Skims founder’s outfit, which was a corseted organza minidress complete with dripping crystals to mimic water drops.

The Thierry Mugler number which she wore for the event for the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion did not sit well with the rapper as it was 'too sexy'.

Explaining his point of view he said: "The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I went through this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, and then looking at my wife, like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.'"

"I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, the father of what’s about to be four kids,

"A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?"

At the time Kim did not appreciate his last-minute "negative energy" which she claimed it gave her "really bad anxiety".

The Donda rapper replied, "You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

In response the reality TV star, who she shares daughters North, Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm with the rapper, said that he was the person one who "built [her] up to be this sexy person and have confidence."

She added, "Just because you’re on your journey and you’re on a transformation doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you."

Take a look:







