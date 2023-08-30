Kim Cattrall shares how she keeps herself relevant amid unhappy jobs

Kim Cattrall is speaking up about the lessons her late mother Shane taught her.



The 67-year-old Sex and the City veteran revealed that Shane, who died in December 2022 at the age of 93, continues to inspire her to speak up for herself.

“For me, a woman in her 60s, I think that the biggest challenge is to keep being relevant, to keep working, to have something to say. My idol was always my mother,” she told Vogue Greece in an interview, which was translated in English to People magazine by Cattrall's rep.

“Even though she could never connect to a job that made her happy, and she was depressed and alone for long periods of time, she never lost her spirit."

“That’s something she passed on to me,” Cattrall continued. “I am thankful to her for teaching me to defend myself and not allow others to control my narrative. That is a very important lesson for young women.”

Cattrall took a public stance against repeating her fan-favorite character of Samantha Jones prior to making a surprise appearance in last week's And Just Like That... season 2 finale.

In a May 2022 interview with Variety, the actress voiced her thoughts about not wanting to be a part of the Sex and the City reboot, in part because she didn't like the plotline of her character in the third Sex and the City movie that was never made, and because the plot of And Just Like That... was similar to "basically the third movie," which also featured plots like the passing of Carrie's husband Big (Chris Noth).

"I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me," she said at the time. "The way forward seemed clear.”