Simon Cowell’s son ‘really serious’ about auditioning for ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Simon Cowell, who has been a longtime judge on the popular reality show, America’s Got Talent, shared his son is considering auditioning for the show.

Cowell talked about his nine-year-old son, Eric’s intentions to step into the limelight in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight

While Cowell had been the judge on the American show, Eric is inspired to start his showbiz journey with the British iteration of the show.

“Now decided he’s going to audition for Britain’s Got Talent,” Cowell shared. “I think he wants to be in a rock band. He loves Green Day.”

“That’s going to be total torture,” he joked. “I mean, of all the things I’ve ever done, this will probably be the hardest, because he does play drums. [He’s] going to drum and sing! I went, ‘Oh God, no.’”

Cowell added that his is “really serious about it.”

“I don’t know what it is. Maybe because all these kids are auditioning and now, he wants to be up there with his friends... I think, hopefully, he’ll be sitting there in ten or less years’ time.”

The reality show judge, 63, also shared how his boy has been a “great barometer” for judging the acts on the show because “with kids you can’t fake it.” He explained, “If they like something, they like it. If they don’t like it, they’re bored.”

He described that his son is “jumping up and down in his seat” if he likes an act on the show.