Lizzo enjoys me time on shopping spree amid ongoing controversy

Lizzo gives herself special treatment with Chanel shopping spree amid ongoing controversy. The Truth Hurts singer spotted splurging money on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, heavily loaded with bags and with a glass of bubbly in one hand.

The Grammy winner chose to wear a black tank top paired with a Versace mini denim skirt and white sneakers. For her carefree outing day, she completed her look with a teeny-tiny Chanel purse with a chain strap and topped off it with sporty, reflective blue sunglasses.

The About Damn Time songstress looks stress free while grabbing herself luxury items.

The issue involving Lizzo and many of her former backup dancers, who earlier this month sued the hitmaker for claimed sexual, racial, and religious harassment and accused her of creating a toxic work environment, is still going on as of the time of Lizzo's Chanel appearance.

Lizzo's lawyer, Marty Singer, announced last week that his client intends to countersue "for malicious prosecution" due to the dancers' alleged hypocritical actions.

The singer earlier shared photos of the plaintiffs with People magazine, who were “happily cavorting,” that claimed her of alleged harassments incidents and highlighted that three resumed to work for her.

Neama Rahmani, the attorneys representing Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez, told PEOPLE that they "stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial" despite Singer's use of images and other purported proof.

"Our clients aren’t afraid of Singer or his empty threats or his victim shaming," Rahmani wrote. "I’ve handled thousands of cases, including prosecuting drug cartels, so we have no plans to back down. Let’s see if Singer can actually try a case in a courtroom instead of the media."

He continued, "We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her. Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough."

"Arianna, Noelle and Crystal were brave enough to come out with their stories and they don’t plan to back down in the face of these bullying tactics by Lizzo’s attorney," Rahmani added.