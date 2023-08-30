Justin Bieber all smiles as his Instagram turns ‘fan account’ for wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber seem to be enjoying their end of the summer getaway following their appearance at New York City on Monday.

The pair had stepped out for the launch party of a new lip product by Rhode, Hailey’s skincare brand, in what seemed to be contrasting fashion choices.

The singer, 29, made his comeback to Instagram on Friday, August 25, when SZA dropped the music video for her song Snooze, guest starring Justin. The last post that had Justin made on IG was more than three months ago, which was Rhode-related.

The first post that he made with his comeback was with a photo of him looking lovingly at Hailey as she held her small niece.

Justin has posted three more carousels since then, with the latest one sharing a glimpse into a vacation. One of the carousels showed of the couple in their private jet making their way to their destination.

The next one showed them posing happily by a lakeside.

While many fans have been rejoicing Justin’s return to the social media platform, many roasted him for turning his page into Hailey’s.

“This should just be haileys’ page too atp [eyes emoji] I don’t follow her but it feels like I’m following her now lol,” wrote one user.

“I love that Justin's Instagram has turned into a fan account for Hailey,” said one fan.

“Hailey, u posting on the wrong account again [eye roll emoji],” quipped another.

“Hailey needs to log out his Instagram”

“She’s trynna post as much as she can before logging off his page [crying laughing emojis].”

“Not Haley trying to prove she’s not the one that is posting these pictures somebody else has Justin‘s phone now let’s guess I bet it’s Ryan that took this picture”

Meanwhile, others shared that Justin just simply adores his wife.

“‘He doesn’t post her enough’ ‘he’s posting her too much!’ Y’all come on,” reprimanded one.

“He really loves his beautiful wife, posting her 24/7 and my man is literally careless,” one fan wrote.