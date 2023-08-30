Kim Kardashian reacts to ex Kanye West, Bianca Censori crude outings in Italy

Kim Kardashian is worried for her ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is feeling second-hand embarrassment for her ex-husband Kanye West amid his amorous sightings with his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori all across Italy.

The couple, who reportedly got married in a non-legally binding ceremony in January, spent the majority of August exploring Venice, with Censori’s nude outfits subject of ire for locals.

The Donda rapper was also spotted on a boat ride with the former Yeezy employee in a compromised position, prompting a public backlash on the internet and in person.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed The Kardashians star has been “so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca - like how will she explain it all to the kids?”

"She's embarrassed and worried for him - he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right,” they continued.

The insider explained West’s frequent shenanigans make it hard for the socialite to move on from her marriage with the rapper, with whom she shares four children.

"It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage,” the source explained.

"She'd rather put it behind her and forget about it,” they added.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.