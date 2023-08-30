Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sighted leaving Beverly Hills love nest

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, the intriguing duo, continue to stoke the fires of romance speculation as they were discreetly spotted departing from the actor's Beverly Hills residence over the weekend.

Page Six managed to obtain photographic evidence of the rendezvous, capturing the exit of the 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics magnate in her lavish Cadillac Escalade from the driveway of the Wonka star's mansion.

Intriguingly, Chalamet, aged 27, was also captured on camera as he smoothly entered through the mansion's gates, driving his sleek new Lucid electric sedan just five minutes before Jenner's departure.

The pair evidently made a concerted effort to maintain a low profile, both clad in enigmatic black attire and donning face masks.

Timothée Chalamet spotted driving his Sedan minutes before Kylie Jenner's exit.

Chalamet added sported a chunky chain around his neck, infusing a dash of personality into the subtle outing.

In the midst of their discreet outing, the unmistakable long-lashed eyes of the Hulu personality peeked out above her protective mask as she swiftly departed in her upscale vehicle.

A source purported to Life & Style Magazine that they had naturally grown apart due to their busy schedules and frequent travels, insinuating that Kylie Jenner may have been the one to end the relationship.

However, these breakup speculations were promptly quashed by insiders who set the record straight, informing TMZ that reports of their split were entirely baseless.

The source emphasized the importance of not taking every news report at face value.

