Kim Zolciak's stunning wedding ring at LAX amid Kroy Biermann's divorce filing

Kim Zolciak stuns in low-cut crop top and sweat at LAX.

Kim Zolciak was recently spotted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) alongside her daughter, Brielle Biermann, amidst her ongoing divorce from Kroy Biermann.

The sighting, which occurred on Monday night, captured Kim flaunting her toned midriff as well as her striking diamond wedding ring.

Kim sported a stylish criss-crossed, long-sleeved white crop top. She paired this top with comfortable gray sweatpants, accessorizing with oversized sunglasses and her eye-catching diamond wedding band.

Notably, this appearance with her wedding ring comes just days after Kroy reinitiated divorce proceedings, following a brief period of reconciliation.

Accompanying her was her 26-year-old daughter, Brielle, who looked chic in a pink crop top hoodie, complemented by matching sweatpants.

During their LAX appearance, Brielle made a fashion statement of her own, displaying her flat midriff in a belly-baring zip-up top.

According to TMZ's report, Kim made a point to "flash" her ring during the interview, which Brielle acknowledged, emphasizing that it's still "on."

Kim apparently conveyed that she was aware of Kroy's decision to refile for divorce but expressed a lack of concern about it.

When the conversation shifted to potential financial issues as a contributing factor, Kim remarked that financial matters weigh on all marriages.

Brielle, who recently faced legal action from credit card company American Express over an unpaid bill exceeding $12,000, asserted that she had "handled it."