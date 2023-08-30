Late-Night hosts launch Spotify podcast to support laid-off crew during writers strike

Five Late-Night titans join forces for 'Strike Force Five' limited series.

Five rival Late-Night television hosts—Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver—are partnering with Spotify to launch Strike Force Five, a limited-series podcast.

This podcast is set to delve into discussions surrounding the ongoing WGA writers strike, which is on the verge of entering its fifth month.

What makes this initiative even more commendable is that all proceeds generated from the podcast will be directed towards supporting the staff members of their respective shows, which have been put on hold due to the strike.

Strike Force Five is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, August 30, and will be available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast distributors.

The limited series is expected to run for a minimum of 12 episodes, featuring all five hosts in each installment.

The intriguing aspect of the show is that the role of the conversation leader will rotate among the hosts.

Following the commencement of the WGA strike on May 2, these five talk show hosts, now suddenly unemployed due to the work stoppage, began convening on Zoom to address the challenges posed by the strike.



