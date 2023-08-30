Jessica Simpson discusses transformative Nashville getaway ahead of new music

Jessica Simpson felt most like her self during summer in Nashville

Jessica Simpson’s kids were introduced to a whole new side of their mom during the family vacation in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 43-year-old singer spent her summer in the Music City alongside her husband, Eric Johnson, 43, and their kids Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4.

In an interview with E! News, Simpson revealed she felt replenished during the getaway, making the change visible even to her kids.

“Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,' she shared to the outlet at a PetSafe event celebrating National Dog Day.

Explaining the reason behind the glow-up, the Irresistible singer said she lets off her guard when she is with a lot of like-minded people, as she was in Nashville.

“It's not about the celebrities—it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation,” she continued.

The Dukes of Hazzard star also laid bare plans for her massive music comeback, saying, “I'm not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened.

“But now, I know exactly what I want,” Simpson affirmed. “I’m building my own platform.”

In another one of her interviews, the multi-hyphenate star recently expressed her skepticism over public scrutiny of her weight.