Inside 'friendly' exes Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk 'fun' vacation in Italy

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split in 2019 after dating for four years

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are setting new standards of co-parenting.

The former couple was spotted enjoying an end-of-summer getaway in Italy over the weekend, accompanied by their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Speaking to People, a source revealed it was Lea who convinced the pair to go on a vacation as a family. And since Bradley and Irina are already friendly, the proposition wasn’t a hard sell.

"The Italy trip with her daughter is fun for everyone," the insider shared. "Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy."

The Russian model raised eyebrows after she posted topless photos of herself and The Hangover star enjoying an outing to a rocky terrain on her Instagram.

The duo didn’t seem tentative about being touchy-feely with each other during an afternoon stroll on Saturday, as per photos obtained by Page Six.

Cooper and Shayk dated for four years before calling it quits in 2019. They welcomed Lea in 2017, and have always displayed a united front as parents, frequently taking her on vacations and running errands around the city even after the split.

The Sports Illustrated model is most recently linked with Tom Brady, who reportedly does not have a problem with Irina cozying up to her ex.

“Tom thinks it is great that Irina has a co-parenting relationship with Bradley because Tom has his own co-parenting relationships with Gisele and Bridget, so he is not jealous one bit when Irina hangs out with Bradley and their child,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

“It is actually attractive to Tom to see how strong of a woman and wonderful mom she is, he respects it,” they insisted.