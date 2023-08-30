Sarah Jessica Parker's newest family member nods to And Just Like That…

Sarah Jessica Parker adopted a cat from And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker is loving herself a memento from the set of And Just Like That….

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram Tuesday to introduce her followers to a new addition to her family – the kitten that was rescued by her character in Season 2 of the Max drama series.

“If he looks familiar, that’s because he is,” Parker cheekily wrote in the caption, alongside a series of photos of the feline and herself.

The actress went on to announce that it was officially adopted by her family, including her husband Matthew Broderick and their three kids, in April.

“He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022,” Parker shared. “His off-camera name is Lotus.”

In the show, Carrie Bradshaw, played by Parker, gives an uncanny name to the cat, Shoe, after Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez, gave him to her.

“He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety,” the Sex and the City alum added in the caption.

The carousel of photos featured stills of Lotus adjusting to his new home.