Prince Harry accused of ruining Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been slammed for his attempt to "ruin" the upcoming Invictus Games with the release of the Archewell documentary.

The Duke of Sussex will allegedly turn the spotlight away from the Games, which he founded, and onto himself as the Heart of Invictus is set to air on Netflix on August 30.

King Charles III's younger son Harry founded the sporting tournament, which allows sick and injured ex-service people to take part in numerous competitive activities, in 2014.

Prince William's younger brother is set to fly to Düsseldorf in Germany for the start of the 2023 Games on September 9. Meghan will join him, as Harry will make a speech at the closing ceremony on September 16.

One royal commentator has claimed that the organisers of the Invictus Games would prefer to distance themselves from the Duke as she believes he has been hogging the limelight.

"They're going to use them as publicity for themselves. I mean, they have loved Harry, they've been very good, I've been on one with him," Angela Levin told GB News.

She added: "And I've spoke to the people who started it and they felt very strongly he was absolutely right [to launch the Games].



"But now he's turned it into making him more important than he is now... People in Canada have contacted me to say they're trying to stop the 2025 one because they don't want it anymore with them, they've got to leave, they don't want it because he's ruined it.

"Because they're taking all the spotlight away from them. I mean, they need that help, they need the spotlight."

Harry will make a quick stop in London before heading out to Germany as he will attend the WellChild Awards on September 7. However Meghan will not make the trip to the UK with him, despite having attended previous WellChild Awards in 2018 and 2019.