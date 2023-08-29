Miley Cyrus recalls special relationship with 'Willie Nelson' doll: Watch

Miley Cyrus has recently recalled her “special relationship” with her childhood doll, Willie Nelson.



In a new TikTok video for Used To Be Young series, Miley shared an old clip of in which she made an appearance on a talk show with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus as a toddler alongside her “weird, creepy” doll.

“I have my Willie Nelson doll, which is so creepy, 'cause I would introduce him as my boyfriend,” said the Flowers hit-maker in a clip.

The songstress pointed out to the screen, adding, “That little monster in the stroller? That's Willie Nelson.”

In a video, Miley gave a peek into her “wooden-faced doll with Nelson’s signature long, braided hair” even singer’s parent also called the doll “Miley's boyfriend”.

For the unversed, the pop star has begn a TikTok series after the release of her new single, Used To Be Young.

In this series, the singer reflects on her past life, starting with her dad Billy, handling shows tours, her big-screen debit in Big Fish as well as original audition tape for Hannah Montana.

Dishing out meaning behind her new song, Miley stated, “This song is about honouring who we've been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become.”

“I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you,” added the singer-songwriter.