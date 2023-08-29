Elvis Presley’s revolver SOLD at auction for 'hefty' price

Elvis Presley’s revolver SOLD at auction

Elvis Presley’s Smith & Wesson revolver got sold for a whopping bid.



Smith & Wesson Model 53 double-action revolver owned by Elvis Presley has fetched a staggering $200,000 at auction.

The Jailhouse Rock singer received the gun nine months before he passed away in 1977 at the age of 42.

According to TMZ, the memorabilia sold at Rock Island Auction Company for $199,750.

The revolver was expected to sell for between $60,000 and $90,000, but the winning bid was more than double that amount.

Elvis Presley, the late singer of Can't Help Falling In Love, was renowned for his supple baritone, but when he wasn't making audiences laugh live, he enjoyed collecting firearms.

Elvis was known to carry a gun throughout his concerts in the final years of his life and would practice his aim at his Graceland shooting range.

The Blue Suede Shoes singer reportedly had 37 firearms, including the revolver, at the time of his death, according to the Rock Island Auction House website.

Russell J. Smith, a master engraver at Smith & Wesson, had Elvis' handgun specifically engraved as a commemorative gift for the bicentennial in 1976.

The historic object was particularly ordered by the factory from Hiram's of California for the Unchained Melody guitarist, according to a letter from Russell himself.

A gold American eagle holding the American flag in its claws is one of the details on Elvis's handgun. The flag has thirteen stars to commemorate the original thirteen colonies and the inscription "The Spirit of '76" is etched in gold beneath the starry banner.

A minuteman is flanked by two silver stars on the opposite side of the pistol and is stamped in gold.

The barrel of the made-to-order item is inscribed with the dates 1776–1976 on both sides, and an 18K gold ramp sight is also included.

Sadly, the Hound Dog singer only had a little over a year to appreciate his unique present.

On August 16, 1977, he went away to Memphis, with medical professionals stating that a heart arrhythmia was to blame for his death.