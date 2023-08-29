King Charles tied up and beaten at school, claims new book

King Charles III became the victim and was often bullied at school, claims new book

King Charles III, who's currently at Balmoral with other members of the royal family, became the victim and was often bullied at school, according to a new book.

Charles and his younger brother Andrew were raised for different futures, while one was burdened by responsibility of becoming future king, the other was destined to live in his shadow, according to a new book.



"War Of the Windsors: The Inside Story of Charles, Andrew and the Rivalry That Has Defined the Royal Family", penned by journalist Nigel Cawthorne, makes some new shocking revelations about the life of King Charles from his childhood to adulthood.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son's days at the Scottish all-boy boarding school, Gordonstoun, where his father Prince Philip studied, had a completely different situation.



Andrew became a "leader of the pack” and was highly popular in school, while Charles faced traumatic situation, as reported by the Daily Mail.



Princess Eugenie's father made several friends during his time at the boarding school, while Charles was shy and silent, and could easily become the victim.

“Charles was a very polite, sweet boy, always incredibly thoughtful and kind, interested in art and music,” the Queen’s cousin and confidante Margaret Rhodes said in the book.

Once after taking a shower, Charles was tied up and pushed into a laundry basket where he was hung naked, and blasted with cold water, until a staff member heard his voice, the book claims.



At night, he was even beaten up by pillows, shoes and fists. One time, he even ended up with a broken nose during one of these on-field assaults. However, he did not put up a fight or complain about the bullying, thinking it would make matters worse



But his brother Andrew’s time at the school was totally different. “He has no time for sycophants and if anyone tries to take the mickey out of him, he fights back,” said one schoolmaster in the book. “He’s just as good with the verbals as with his fists."

