Hayley Williams, Paramore front woman, gives health update after Lung infection

Paramore’s front woman Hayley Williams fills fans about her health condition for being thankful for the fact that she is no longer coughing "all day and all night."

In an update on Paramore's Discord server, Williams said her health has immensely improved.

"I can hardly believe I don’t cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still f----- from 10 kinds of medication," the This Is Why singer wrote.

"I’m just happy to be resting more. When I was feeling my worst, I couldn’t do much but just sleep and lay around," she continued, revealing how she spent her time while recuperating. "I watched all of Yellowjackets, 3 or 4 music docs, They Cloned Tyrone, A Good Person (never cried so much or stared blankly across my living room for longer after a movie was over)… but mostly I just scrolled around on my phone… to a degree that has been, to put it nicely, DISGUSTING."

Williams further went on to say that she and her band mates have been "off the road for a couple weeks now" and spending their time in Los Angeles, for the recording of new content.

"More of that once we get home to Nashville," she said.

Even though the respite from traveling has been helpful for Williams' lungs, she added that she has been "chronically online" to what she feels is a dangerous amount.

"Anyone else know this pain?" she asked her Discord followers of their social media usage. "For me, it always starts out sweet. I love to see photos or random anecdotes from people who’ve come out to our shows… I love the stupid inside jokes and even the sticky parasocial connection."

"But I also see lots of news, especially from back home," she continued, referring to her hometown Nashville. "It’s literally always sad or rage-inducing. Never positive. Depressing. Now that the bulk of our touring for the year is over, I’m hoping to dive head first into creating some better routines."

Williams confessed her desire in Discord message to get back to the basics of making music with her badmates – guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro.

"Zac and Taylor and I also just want to get back to making things," she said. "We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process. For me, when we get into this mode it always feels nice to disappear in a way."

Williams expressed her desire to "find balance" in a way that will enable her band, which has been together for almost 20 years, to go on making music in a healthy way going forward before concluding her statement.

"Maybe this time I will be able to find balance between the disappearing and yet not completely shutting out the world. But probably not," she said. "Regardless of a social media/internet sabbatical, there’s still plenty of opportunity left this year for us to feel extremely ~perceived~ and of course, much to my chagrin, misunderstood," she wrote before telling her fans, "Thank you for everything this year thus far. See you out there, -H."