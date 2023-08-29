Jennifer Aniston shares her career choice if she wasn’t an actress

Jennifer Aniston talked about her career choices that what she would love to do if not being an actress – “Interior Designing.”



The Murder Mystery star while giving an interview to Wall Street Journal admitted a passion of hers that might have turned into a career.

“Interior design,” Friends alum tells the outlet. “I love putting homes together and creating spaces. I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process.”

The actress, 54, in 2019 displayed her own designed Los Angeles home while opening up for the New York Times. The Morning Show actress shared the $21 million Bel Air estate with ex-husband Justin Theroux before the couple parted ways in February 2018.

Fans were given a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Aniston's lushly landscaped home in behind-the-scenes images posted on Instagram by the actress' stylists, sisters Nina and Clare Hallworth.

In one of the images, Aniston is seen posing with her dog Clyde while lying on a leather daybed on top of a white mat. Another displays her living area, which has black-and-white decor with midcentury modern furniture and beautiful paintings.

The Wanderlust star while sharing the details about her beautifully decorated L.A. home in 2018 with Architectural Digest confessed, that when it comes to her design style, "sexy is important, but comfort is essential."