Pete Davidson spotted with smile after rehab and breakup with Chase Sui Wonders

Pete Davidson declares end of 'Cute' drug use in Hollywood Reporter interview.

Pete Davidson, the 29-year-old former Saturday Night Live luminary, exuded relaxation as he took the wheel of his vintage automobile in New York City on a serene Friday afternoon since parting ways with actress Chase Sui Wonders and successfully completing a rehabilitation program.

As he cruised through the city streets, Davidson acknowledged the well-wishing fans who caught a glimpse of the star.

Dressed casually in a loose-fitting white T-shirt and jeans, his dark hair closely cropped, hinting at a recent haircut, he seemed to revel in his moment of respite.

After an aimless drive around the bustling borough of Manhattan, the actor-comedian eventually pulled into what appeared to be a tire store.

Davidson wasted no time in returning to his professional commitments.

Alongside fellow SNL stalwart Michael Che he delivered a standout performance to a capacity crowd at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, sharing the stage with comedy legend Dave Chappelle.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor known for his role in Transformers: Rise of the Beast quipped about the impending milestone of turning 30 in November, suggesting that indulging in recreational drug use beyond that age would lose its charm.

He regaled the audience with anecdotes from his voluntary stint in rehab, shedding light on his journey to recovery.



