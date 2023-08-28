Prince Harry desperate to get his royal life back, regrets exit from palace

Prince Harry desperate to get his royal life back, regrets exit from the palace

Prince Harry, who said goodbye to his royal relatives to create a new life outside the palace, is reportedly experiencing regrets since relocating to the US.



The Duke, who tirelessly worked to build a new media empire in America alongside her wife Meghan Markle, "without a doubt" regrets his decision as his life has become "much harder".

The US-based couple have faced a series of failed business ventures this year, including being dropped from their Spotify deal, snubbed for an Emmy nomination, and the decline in popularity of Harry's memoir 'Spare'.

"Without a doubt Harry will regret leaving the Royal Family. There are undisputable advantages to being a part of such a distinguished family, which he will now realise he took for granted," PR expert and Director of Media PR Global Kieran Elsby told The Mirror.

Harry,, with the help of his royal title, may have achieved his goals on a "larger scale", but it has become increasingly difficult for him to adjust to not receiving royal treatment, according to the expert.



"Let's not forget the privileges and lifestyle that being a royal entails. The resources and support that come with the title are luxuries that few can experience, the expert added.



He continued: "You can see that funding and security have been a major stumbling block for Harry since he left," the expert added: "The sense of duty and responsibility that comes with being a royal must have provided a deep sense of purpose. Having a role that contributes to the to society is fulfilling."

"The loss of official roles and patronages, which he was once deeply involved in, will have left a void in his life and embarrassment. These roles offered him a way to actively contribute to various causes," according to Kieran.



He went on: "Adjusting to a new environment with different societal expectations and without the familiar support system of the royal family will have been much tougher than he ever imagined.



"It's clear that the royal family has left an indelible mark on his life, and he must, at times, find himself missing the various aspects that come with that territory."

"He [Harry]must regret leaving the family, you can see that his life has got much harder stepping down," concluded Kieran.