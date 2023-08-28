Final round of talks to be held tomorrow over inflated electricity bills

Citizens burn electricity bills as they are holding protest demonstration against the highly inflated electricity bills, held at Gunj Chowk in Peshawar on Saturday, August 26, 2023. — PPI

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that the Energy ministry finalised the recommendations on the issue of excessively high electricity bills — which have triggered nationwide protests — and would present them in the cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).

The development comes as demonstrators continue to demand a reduction in the electricity tariffs and the removal of excess taxes on utility bills, warning that they would not pay the bills if the demands were not met.



A day earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar called an emergency meeting in light of the demonstrations and directed the relevant authorities to come up with a plan within 48 hours to provide relief to the consumers.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Solangi said that a high-level huddle was held today during which the Energy Ministry finalised the proposals which will be tabled in the cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) for further deliberation.

The ministry also said that the federal cabinet is authorised to approve these proposals and decisions.

Meanwhile, the second round of meetings under the chairmanship of PM Kakar ended today after consultations with the Energy Ministry. A third and final round of the huddle will be conducted tomorrow (Tuesday).

Incensed citizens, already battered by skyrocketing inflation continue to take to the streets protesting against massive hikes in electricity tariffs and increased taxes in several cities including Karachi, Sialkot, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Gujrat, Okara, Shahkot and Abbottabad.

Those attending these demonstrations include members of the civil society — both men and women — traders, farmers, and members of the legal and business fraternities.

Major political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have voiced their concerns and called for protests against the bills.

JI calls for nationwide protest on September 2

JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has announced a nationwide strike against the bills on September 2 (Saturday), adding that a historical rally will be held in Rawalpindi on September 1.

Trader's organisation representative Atiq Mir said that the trader's community fully supports the strike.

IESCO announces instalments in bills' due date

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) announced power bill instalments for the convenience of consumers after hundreds of people surrounded its office in Rawalpindi.

The IESCO spokesperson said that they have also extended the date for the payment of the bills to provide ease to the people. "We will try to minimise the additional burden as much as possible," he added.

Bill instalments and due dates can be extended from SDO Revenue Excise offices or customer service centres, said the spokesperson.

"IESCO has no role in the increase of taxes and tariffs," the spokesperson said, urging the consumers to not damage any state institutions.