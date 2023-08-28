Jessie James Decker SHOCKED over ‘not planned’ pregnancy

Jessie James Decker feels “all over the moon” because of the “surprising” pregnancy.



The pregnant celebrity made it clear to her Instagram followers in a Story Q&A on Sunday that "it was not planned."

“As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done,” she explained.

“But I just feel like God always has other plans. It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we are] happy excited.”

The “grateful” 35-year-old continued tearing up, “Being able to have another little baby is, like, the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon.”

She mentioned that when she told Eric, 36, that Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5, were receiving a younger sibling, he "didn't believe" her.

The retired NFL player thought his wife was "playing a joke" until she "physically pe*d again on a stick."

Jessie remarked, “It was shock for awhile there.”

Regarding their children's reactions, the songwriter claimed that because their family is "just too tight" for secrets, the young ones discovered the information "pretty fast".

“I wanted them to understand why Mommy was gonna be so slothy and tired and not as energized as I always am,” she said.

When she returned home after a trip to Italy in May, the former reality star wrote that "someone really missed" her, providing another hint as to when she and Eric became parents.

Jessie, who is four months pregnant, revealed her baby news last week on Instagram.



