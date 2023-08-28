Tish Cyrus shares 'fairytale' moments from wedding to Dominic Purcell

File Footage

Tish Cyrus got a hold of her special moments.



With her marriage to Dominic Purcell, Tish Cyrus gained some notoriety.

The manager and producer, who is also Miley Cyrus' mother, posted pictures from her wedding to Prison Break actor Purcell on Instagram on Friday.

Purcell kept things easy in a white button-down shirt and vintage pants, while Cyrus donned an airy, strapless white lace dress by Israeli designer Netta Benshabu.

The wedding pictures also show Miley Cyrus, who was the bride's maid of honour, beaming alongside the newlyweds while holding a bouquet of white roses and baby's breath.

"It was like I was in a fairytale," Cyrus told Vogue about her wedding. "The most romantic fairytale you could ever imagine."

On August 19, Cyrus wed Purcell in a low-key poolside wedding at Miley Cyrus' Malibu home.

Being a part of her mother's special day, Miley Cyrus said to Vogue, was "a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life." Miley also served as Cyrus' maid of honour.



"My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes," Miley told the fashion outlet.

"She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance. She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honoured to be that person for her now that I’m older."

She also added, "To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love."