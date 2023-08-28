Prince William and Kate Middleton recreate late Queen Elizabeth’s ‘ghastly mistake’

In a shocking turn of events, Prince Andrew welcomed back into the fold and that too with very warmly by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The disgraced Prince Andrew was pictured seated on the passenger seat while William drove towards the Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk with Kate sat in the back. This had marked the return if the Duke of York, 63, as he joined the family at Balmoral.

The Royal Family have gathered for the first time since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth for their summer holidays at the Scottish castle.

However, royal commentator Daniela Elser called out William and Kate for making ‘the same ghastly mistake’ that the Royals have made previously with Andrew.

In her comment piece for news.com.au, Elser described the photo-op to be a reminder of something terrible from the past “recreating what was one of Her late Majesty’s worst misstep.”

“His slightly startled look; the dark light of the Highlands; a (future) Queen sharing her travel mints (I’m guessing) with a man who has only a slightly worse reputation than chlamydia – it was all horribly reminiscent of that time in 2019 when the late Queen merrily took Andrew to church hours after Jeffrey Epstein’s death.”

Elser expressed her astonishment at how the Waleses have agreed to be seen happily with “such a leprous relative,” whom they wanted to dissociate with.

Previously, Robert Jobson reported in the Evening Standard at the time, that William had been “so alarmed” at his uncle’s attempts to worm his way back into public view by taking part in Garter day that he had threatened to pull out.

Andrew had been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after he paid millions to settle a civil sex assault case last year. Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, alleged she was forced to have sex with the Duke after being trafficked by his friend Jeffery Epstein.