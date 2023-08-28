Steve Harvey addresses his wife Marjorie Bridges cheating allegations

American television host Steve Harvey has recently shut down the speculation that his wife Marjorie Bridges cheated on him during Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta over the weekend.



Steve’s wife Marjorie was under scrutiny as it was reported that she betrayed her husband with their bodyguard and personal chef.

Lately, the television host could be seen addressing this issue on stage at the event in a now-viral TikTok video.

“Before I get started, just let me say, I am fine. Marjorie’s fine,” said the 66-year-old.

Steve continued, “I don't know what y'all doing, but find something else to do ‘cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man.”

“I ain't got no time for rumours and gossip. God's been good to me, I'm still shining,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the “cheating claims” began this week on X, earlier known as Twitter, and went viral.

Steve tied the knot with Marjorie in June 2007. Before this, the game show host was married to Mary Shackelford from 1996 until 2005. They share son, Wynton.

Moreover, his first marriage was to Marica Harvey from 1981 through 1994. They share twins Brandi and Karli as well as son Broderick.

Earlier in an interview with PEOPLE in 2012, Steve praised Marjorie, revealing that she has “changed the way he existed”.

“I'd never been in a healthy adult relationship. I'd never been loyal, I'd never been fully respected,” he confessed at the time.