Lawyer murder case: BHC quashes FIR against Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday dismissed a first information report (FIR) filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the murder case of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

BHC Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Gul Hasan Tareen announced the verdict on the plea of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) and suspended the arrest warrant issued against Khan by the judicial magistrate.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Khan's counsel Naeem Haider Panjutha announced the news: "Alhamdulillah, the court has dismissed the FIR registered against Imran Khan in Bijli Road police station in Quetta, once again Imran Khan has been vindicated in a false case, congratulations to all Pakistan on the victory of justice."

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last April, was booked in a murder case of the senior SC lawyer, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Airport Road in Quetta, Balochistan in June this year.

The FIR registered against Khan, and others on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s son, Advocate Siraj Ahmed, in Quetta, under the charges of murder, Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other provisions.

Khan then moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIRs against him and secured from the relief as the authorities restrained the authorities from arresting him.



Last week, the apex court maintained its stay order against the arrest of PTI chairman in the murder case. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition against addition of Khan’s name in the FIR.